Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on under-fire Everton star Moise Kean

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti defends compatriot Moise Kean amid recent struggles.

Carlo Ancelotti's first press conference as Everton boss was streamed live on the club's official YouTube channel and the Italian spoke about his fellow countryman Moise Kean.

The former Napoli boss knows Kean well having watched him closely during the duo's time in Serie A. Kean burst onto the scene with Juventus last year and impressed a ton of people including Ancelotti who claimed that he wanted to sign him in the past.

He said: "I tried to sign him before he signed for Everton. He is a fantastic player, we have to remember he is only 19. We have to wait and work with him. He has a top quality."

Kean is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects in world football but he has struggled to show his worth at Everton so far. The youngster is in his first season away from Italy and he will certainly need to time to adjust to the fast-paced game of the Premier League.

The teenager has started just two games in the league this season and is yet to open his account. He started five times for Juventus in the back end of last season and managed to score five times which shows that he is capable of finding the net if he gets some confidence in.

Duncan Ferguson showed that he wasn't at all impressed with his display after bringing him off after just 18 minutes of him coming onto the pitch. With a fellow Italian in Carlo Ancelotti, Kean should be a lot more comfortable in the dressing room and he can finally show the Evertonians what he is capable of in the coming months and years.