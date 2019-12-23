Ancelotti says Evertonians will be happy about his record against Liverpool

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti looks back at his Napoli side beating Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti's first press conference as Everton boss was streamed live on the club's official YouTube channel and the Italian spoke about his brilliant record against Liverpool.

One of Ancelotti's biggest tasks as the new Toffees boss will be to close down the gap between his side and their local rivals Liverpool. The Reds are having their best season in years and are currently at the top of the table, 30 points above Everton.

Thankfully for the Evertonians, Ancelotti has that winning formula against the Reds after beating them once already this season with Napoli. The Italian was asked about his record against Liverpool and he claimed that Toffees fans will be happy about him having the upper hand.

He said: "The Evertonians know my score against Liverpool - I think they will be happy for this. We [Napoli] beat Liverpool this season, they are a big rival but this is a good motivation for us. They are not used to losing. It was a good day for me, I know how Everton supporters are when they beat Liverpool - we don’t have to wait long, we have the game on 5 January. Nothing is impossible in football."

Ancelotti's has faced Liverpool on 12 occasions over the years and has won seven and drawn one so far. His Real Madrid side scored three past the Reds in the Champions League back in 2014 but Jurgen Klopp's side now are on another level.

Everton's biggest objective now will be to get as close to the top seven as possible by the end of the season. Ancelotti, with time, has the ability to get another one over the Reds in the derbies to come and nothing will delight Toffees fans more.