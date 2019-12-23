Rival manager cannot contain himself over Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Fulham at the weekend.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has spoken highly of Leeds United to Leeds Live.

Parker raved about Leeds after his Fulham side defeated them 2-1 at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship at the weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Cottagers in the lead from the penalty spot as early as the seventh minute.

Patrick Bamford restored parity for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on 54 minutes, but Josh Onomah put the hosts back in the lead on 69 minutes.

Parker told Leeds Live: “Leeds are the most athletic, powerful team. Patterned. Scripted. Studied Leeds. You can see their movements. We drilled their movements all week.

“Knew where the ball would go and what they would do in certain movements. They make movements at considerable pace. Only spare man is your centre-half, need to dribble and be confident.”

Promotion challenge

The defeat to Fulham will have come as a disappointment for Leeds, but the West Yorkshire outfit are still very much among the favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 23 matches, just three points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

As for Fulham, the London club are currently fourth in the standings with 38 points from 23 games, as Parker’s side chase a place in the Championship playoffs.