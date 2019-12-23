Why Rey’s Force healing in Rise of the Skywalker makes perfect sense - Disney+ teased new Star Wars power!

The Rise of Skywalker has given fans plenty to talk about.

Star Wars will never be the same after The Rise of Skywalker, and Rey's Force healing is just the tip of the iceberg...

Was it everything you hoped for?

A new entry in the franchise is never something to remain quiet about. Every single one has given fans something to talk about for years... we're still debating and dissecting the prequels for crying out loud!

When you build upon such a universally admired and respected trilogy, you invite people to come and pick your efforts apart. So, when J.J. Abrams unveiled his first in a new trilogy back in 2015 - The Force Awakens - audiences were there, and they were vocal. For the most part, he played it safe and the film was a hit, but 2017's The Last Jedi ended up being the most divisive of the entire series.

With Abrams back at the helm, which direction did the conclusion take?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It's safe to say that The Rise of Skywalker had its work cut out.

The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi both feel quite different from one another and with the prior's director back for the third, which one do you build upon?

The answer should be both, but it's very likely that The Last Jedi made some decisions which perhaps jeopardised the direction which The Force Awakens wished to pursue.

In the film's opening moments, you can't help but think: "Wow, how did we get here?" Such a question continues to surface throughout the film, with many new additions giving viewers' eyebrows a full workout. One of the most discussed so far has been Rey's Force healing powers...

Star Wars: Rey's Force healing

We're used to new Force powers being introduced in new instalments, but this new trick arguably raises the most questions.

The latest film ushers in the idea that a Jedi can give up some of their life strength to heal another. First, we see her use this new power on a wounded serpent, foreshadowing its use throughout the rest of the film - and, boy, does it come in handy!

Later on, Rey uses it to heal a wound she gives Kylo after they fight on the wreckage of the Death Star. But, of course, that's not all. We learn in the final act that Kylo is capable of such abilities, as he essentially sacrifices himself, bestowing all of his Force energy into Rey to save her life.

So, to say this new power is useful to the plot would be an understatement.

5. Rey has learned Force healing: check, but there are no consequences to using this power (she tells BB8 she gave the snake some of her life energy, but she is completely unchanged) until suddenly the story demands that there are consequences (Ben...) — Skye #trosspoilers (@skyelo_ren) December 21, 2019

Force healing was teased before!

For those who just watch the films, the new ability may have been rather jarring.

However, it was actually touched upon in the 2019 TV series The Mandalorian. In an early episode, we witness Baby Yoda try to heal a character's wounds in the wake of a rather brutal fight.

After numerous failed attempts, he eventually succeeds. In terms of timeline, that confirms that Rey definitely wasn't the first to use the power, and suggests that introducing it in The Mandalorian was merely foreshadowing its true potential in the movies. A precursor, of sorts.

So, with Rey pretty much being teased as the most powerful of her kind, it makes sense for her to build upon the talents of others exhibited elsewhere. They may not be the same film/show, but it's the same universe. If anything, it would be strange if she couldn't do it!

Nevertheless, it's made some fans pretty annoyed. After all, think of all the moments such a skill could've come in handy in the series.

