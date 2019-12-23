Reports: Celtic target 'outrageous' for wanting exit, agent to meet Bhoys in complicated saga

Celtic continue to be linked with defender Fabricio Bruno.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic target Fabricio Bruno is trying to get out of his Cruzeiro contract after they stood in his way of a move to Parkhead and failed to pay him his wages.

It's suggested that Celtic had offered €300,000 (£255,000) for a loan deal for Bruno, as well as €2.5million (£2.1million) for a permanent move if he impresses.

However, Cruzeiro have countered with increased demands of a €1million (£850,000) loan fee and €4million (£3.4million) for a permanent move, making those demands whilst confirming that the player's agent is intending to travel to London to meet Celtic officials.

The defender is seemingly unimpressed, and has allegedly taken the club to court over unpaid wages – and wants to be released from his contract as a result.

Bruno is allegedly seeking £2million in unpaid wages from May to November, and with Cruzeiro struggling for cash, this is a big issue for the Brazilian side.

Celtic may now hope to see Bruno get out of his deal in order to secure his signing on a free transfer, but it looks like their move for the defender is becoming increasingly complicated.

The 23-year-old has been slammed as 'outrageous' by Cruzeiro vice-president Marcio Rodrigues, as quoted by the Daily Record, with the club seemingly disappointed that a player who has come up through their ranks is fighting so hard to leave.

Bruno could be a real talent for Celtic, but they must now attempt to either iron out a deal with Cruzeiro or wait for the legal matters to pass, leaving Neil Lennon and co with a decision to make.