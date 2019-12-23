Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Ligue 1

Serie A

Reported Liverpool target could be available for £8.5m

Danny Owen
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Qatar University prior the final of the Club World Cup on December 20, 2019 in Doha,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool are battling Serie A champions Juventus to sign Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves in January.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Mathieu Goncalves #13 of Toulouse in action during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse on...

Toulouse are expected to demand in excess of £8.5 million for Mathieu Goncalves with Liverpool battling Juventus to sign the teenage left-back, according to Calciomercato.

Toulouse’s academy might not enjoy the attention or the praise afforded to those of Manchester United, Barcelona or even Sporting Lisbon, but there is no shortage of top-level players who have risen through the ranks at the club currently bottom of France’s top flight.

And Goncalves already looks set to follow in the footsteps of Issa Diop, Moussa Sissoko, Jean-Clair Todibo and Etienne Capoue.

 

The Paris-born 18-year-old has been a ray of positivity in a nightmare season for Toulouse though reports suggest that he is unlikely to plying his trade for Les Violets for much longer.

L’Equipe stated last week that Jurgen Klopp’s world champions are looking to snap up yet another exciting teenager, having brought Sepp Van der Berg and Harvey Elliott to Anfield over the summer, and Calciomercato have now backed up these claims.

Mathieu Goncalves of Toulouse and Marquinhos of PSG (left) during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at Parc des Princes stadium on August 25,...

The report claims that Juventus, who tried and failed to sign Tobido and Alban Lafont from Toulouse before they joined Barcelona and Fiorentina respectively, have opened talks though the Ligue 1 side are expected to raise far more than the starting bid of £4.2 million.

It will take a fee closer to £8.5 million to land Goncalves, though that is hardly an eye-watering fee in this day and age. And with Liverpool lacking any real cover for Andy Robertson at left-back, except the ever-adaptable James Milner of course, he is an £8.5 million risk worth taking.

After landing Takumi Minamino for a bargain £7.5 million, this could be another inspired addition from the kings of the transfer market.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Gelson Martins #11 of Monaco beats Mathieu Goncalves #13 of Toulouse in the penalty area during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch