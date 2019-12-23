Quick links

Report: West Ham plan to pay £25m clause for Arsenal target Unai Nunez

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Unai Nunez.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club

According to Spanish newspaper AS, West Ham United in tend to pay the €30million (£25million) release clause for Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez.

It's claimed that the Hammers are ready to stump up the cash for Nunez, but must now convince him that a move to East London is the right switch for him.

What may help is that Nunez has allegedly been in contact with West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals, who left Villarreal for the Hammers over the summer, with Fornals having a big influence by telling him all about the Hammers.

 

However, Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen, and would be willing to send Javi Martinez back to Athletic in exchange, which may be hugely appealing.

Nunez is claimed to be unhappy at his lack of playing time under Gaizka Garitano this season, having made just seven appearances in all competitions this term.

The 22-year-old's potential seems to have caught West Ham's eye though, and it would be a coup to get him given that the Daily Mail recently suggested Arsenal and Everton want to sign him.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club

Arsenal may have taken a step back from the race since sacking Unai Emery, which may just allow West Ham to swoop in and get a deal done in January.

With Sky Sports claiming Spurs want Issa Diop and Calciomercato suggesting AC Milan like Fabian Balbuena, it's no great surprise to see West Ham linked with another centre back – and Nunez could be the top target at the back for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club

Olly Dawes

