Report: Two clubs want £100,000-a-week Wenger signing; Arsenal and Arteta need him for now

Napoli and Roma are reportedly keen on Sead Kolasinac.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is wanted by Italian duo Napoli and Roma, possibly leaving Mikel Arteta with a decision to make.

It's claimed that new Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso wants to get Kolasinac in during next month's transfer window, identifying him as one of his first targets.

Meanwhile, Roma are thought to be looking at Kolasinac with a view to a summer move, lining him up as a replacement for 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov.

A move in January looks unlikely, partly because the Bosnian international is out until January with an ankle problem, sustained against Manchester City last week.

Additionally though, first-choice left back Kieran Tierney is out for up to three months with a shoulder injury, meaning Kolasinac will be needed in the second half of the season.

His long-term future may be unclear after an unconvincing spell at the Emirates Stadium since Arsene Wenger signed him from Schalke in 2017, and Arteta should at least give himself until the summer to decide on the 26-year-old.

Letting him go at the end of the season makes so much more sense if it was to happen, and Arsenal may sneakily hope for a bidding war between the two Italian sides.

Kolasinac still has more than two years to run on his £100,000-a-week deal with the Gunners (Spotrac), meaning Arsenal will still be in a strong position to demand a decent fee.