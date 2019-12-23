Report: Spurs waiting for Boubakary Soumare decision about January move

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Boubakary Soumare.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur are waiting for an answer from Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare about a move to North London.

It's claimed that Napoli, Real Madrid and Valencia all want Soumare, as do Manchester United as the youngster finds himself in demand.

England is allegedly Soumare's preferred destination, and United would want him if Paul Pogba moves on, with a fee likely to be around €60million (£51.5million).

Tottenham are allegedly waiting for an answer from Soumare about a move to North London, with Jose Mourinho believed to be keen on a move to lure the youngster to the Premier League.

Soumare, 20, was in the Paris Saint-Germain ranks before leaving for Lille in 2017, and he has been impressive under Christopher Galtier.

Comparisons have been made to Pogba himself, with Soumare showing potential as a box-to-box midfielder with the ability to drive forward from deep.

Spurs did just splash out on Tanguy Ndombele though, who can serve a similar role, spending about huge sum would be something of a surprise.

Still, Soumare has huge potential, and Spurs may simply feel that they need to get in now before they see him join another club – such as United. Now, they seem to be playing a waiting game.