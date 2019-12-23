Quick links

Report: Southampton want teenage Blackpool talent to emulate Gareth Bale

Blackpool's Tony Weston is a rumoured Southampton target.

Blackpool's Tony Weston during the FA Cup First Round match between Blackpool FC and Maidstone United at Bloomfield Road on December 1, 2019 in Blackpool, England.

Southampton are being linked with the teenage Blackpool forward, Tony Weston.

The Telegraph reports Southampton want to make Weston "one of their prospects", and hope that he can "follow in the footsteps" of former Saints youngsters like Gareth Bale.

 

The Liverpool-born player only turned 16 in September, but has trained with Simon Grayson's first-team and made debut against Maidstone in the FA Cup at the start of this month.

Speaking in November, Grayson said he "knows for sure" that there are other clubs watching Weston, and Southampton are the first to be named.

The Saints boast one of the country's top academies, which has produced England internationals Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Theo Walcott, Calum Chambers, Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse, as well as the Wales star, Bale, and a move to St Mary's may appeal to Weston should an offer arrive.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee would be required to prise Weston away from Blackpool, although he is not yet tied to a professional contract at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool fans - what would Southampton be getting in Weston?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

