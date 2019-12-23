Report: Mystery English club offer £12.8m for defender who snubbed Aston Villa last year

Aston Villa failed to sign Harold Moukoudi in 2018.

According to L'Equipe and as relayed by Get French Football News, Saint-Etienne have received a €15million (£12.8million) bid for defender Harold Moukoudi from a mystery English club.

It's suggested that Saint-Etienne want to trim their squad in January, but Moukoudi is one player they don't want to lose just months after signing him.

Saint-Etienne raided second-tier side Le Havre to sign Moukoudi for free over the summer, and he has impressed so much this term that a big offer has already arrived.

It's unclear who has made the bid, but with almost £13million on the table, it should be safe to say that it's a Premier League club.

Moukoudi, 22, has been linked with a move to England in the past, and told France Bleu last year that he snubbed a move to Aston Villa in the Championship.

West Ham also wanted Moukoudi back in January according to the Daily Mail, so could either side come back in for the French centre back?

Villa are struggling at the moment, but after spending on Tyrone Mings, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause over the summer, signing another centre back seems unlikely.

West Ham may be more believable, with Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop both linked away of late and Winston Reid's future unclear, so whilst Saint-Etienne don't want to sell, Moukoudi's name is one to keep an eye on – and don't be surprised if West Ham are back in for him.