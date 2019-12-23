Quick links

Everton

Manchester United

Southampton

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Manchester United may offer £17m for Everton target

Subhankar Mondal
(L - R) Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Barcellona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton, Manchester United and Southampton are reportedly interested in Barcelona youngster Jean-Clair Todibo.

Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan,...

According to Sport, Everton, Manchester United and Southampton have “pushed strongly” for Barcelona teenager Jean-Clair Todibo.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Barcelona are open to selling Todibo with the option for them to sign him back in the next two seasons.

United may offer up to €20 million (£17.03m) for the 19-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, but the Red Devils do not have a Barca buy-back option in the deal, according to the report.

 

Everton and Southampton are also reported to be pushing strongly for the France Under-20 international in the January transfer window.

Stats

Todibo has struggled for play for Barcelona since he joined them from French club Toulouse in January 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old has played just 77 minutes in La Liga for Barca so far this season and has played only 90 minutes in the Champions League.

Todibo is a very talented footballer, and the teenager will be a good long-term signing for any club.

Jean Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Estadio Anoeta on December 14, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch