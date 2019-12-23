Report: Manchester United may offer £17m for Everton target

Everton, Manchester United and Southampton are reportedly interested in Barcelona youngster Jean-Clair Todibo.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Barcelona are open to selling Todibo with the option for them to sign him back in the next two seasons.

United may offer up to €20 million (£17.03m) for the 19-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, but the Red Devils do not have a Barca buy-back option in the deal, according to the report.

Everton and Southampton are also reported to be pushing strongly for the France Under-20 international in the January transfer window.

Stats

Todibo has struggled for play for Barcelona since he joined them from French club Toulouse in January 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old has played just 77 minutes in La Liga for Barca so far this season and has played only 90 minutes in the Champions League.

Todibo is a very talented footballer, and the teenager will be a good long-term signing for any club.