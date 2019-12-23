Report: Manchester City make contact to sign 32-year-old Premier League stopper

Vicente Guaita has shone for Crystal Palace but could he provide competition for Ederson Moraes at Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Manchester City have made contact with Vicente Guaita after identifying the Crystal Palace goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Claudio Bravo, according to AS.

While Pep Guardiola can call upon one of the top five goalkeepers in European football in the shape of Ederson Moraes, a man so comfortable with the ball at his feet that he wouldn’t look out of place as a deep-lying playmaker, City are not exactly blessed with star quality in reserve.

The always unconvincing Claudio Bravo is 36 and out of contract at the end of the season while doubts have been raised about whether Aro Muric is ready to step up to second choice, the young Kosovan having endured a miserable spell on loan at Nottingham Forest.

So, according to AS, Man City have now taken to raiding a Premier League rival for cover between the sticks.

32-year-old Guaita has firmly established himself as Palace’s number one after ousting Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park and his excellent displays appear to have opened the door to a move to the Etihad.

City have made contact with Guaita’s camp, AS adds, though the former Valencia and Getafe man is fully focused on Crystal Palace for now with Roy Hodgson’s side expected to open negotiations over a new contract sooner rather than later.

A sprightly shot-stopper with superb reflexes and the kind of composure on the ball which makes him a perfect fit for a Guardiola team, Guiata joined Palace on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and The Eagles would certainly be demanding a substantial profit if City come calling in January.