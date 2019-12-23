Report: Leicester and Crystal Palace scout £7m midfielder during MOTM display

Ozan Tufan is at his very best for Fenerbahce right now with Premier League duo Leicester City and Palace reportedly showing an interest.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace watched Ozan Tufan on Sunday as the Fenerbahce midfielder scored and assisted a goal in a 3-1 triumph over Istanbul neighbours Besiktas, according to Sporx.

It has been a fine seasons so far for a versatile 24-year-old who has gone from rock bottom to become one of Turkey’s most in-form players in the blinking of an eye.

Speaking to HITC back in October, Turkish football expert Kaan Bayazit explained how Tufan had struggled initially after joining Fenerbahce from Bursaspor in an eye-watering £7 million deal, piling on the pounds and failing to make an impact on the pitch.

But, after a loan spell at Alanyaspor which rebuilt his confidence and his reputation, the 47-time international has looked a man reborn in yellow and black.

And his match-winning performance against Besiktas represents an undoubted high point for a player who is going from strength to strength. Tufan put Fenerbahce into an unassailable lead with a long-range rocket which flew into the top corner, his second of the season, before capping a fine display with a second half assist to secure a 3-1 win.

Needless to say, scouts from Leicester and Crystal Palace, who were both reportedly in attendance, will surely have been impressed by what they saw from a player who could hardly have timed his best performance of the season any better.

A central midfielder who can also play at right-back, a position where Crystal Palace are arguably a little short of quality, Tufan's adaptability and all-action style could hold him in good stead should he swap Istanbul for the Premier League next month.