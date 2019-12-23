Quick links

Report: Leeds talent wanted by two Championship promotion rivals

Olly Dawes
Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is set to return to Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford and Fulham are interested in signing winger Jack Clarke once Tottenham Hotspur recall him from Leeds United.

It's claimed that the two London sides are interested in giving Clarke a new home for the second half of the season, with an Elland Road exit imminent.

 

Brentford and Fulham have promotion hopes of their own, and will no doubt hope that their proximity to Spurs in London can help them land him.

Tottenham are set to call Clarke back once the January window opens, but he won't be staying with Jose Mourinho's men, with another loan move in the offing.

Clarke showed real quality with Leeds last season, emerging through the club's ranks to play an important role under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds then sold him to Spurs over the summer before taking him back on loan, but he has played just 19 minutes of Championship action in a frustrating campaign.

It's no great surprise that Tottenham want to get Clarke out of Leeds and off to another club, but the Whites will be hoping that he doesn't come back to haunt them if he joins a promotion rival.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

