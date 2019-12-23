Quick links

Report: Leeds join race to sign £4m star and bring him back to Yorkshire

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United may be in the market for a new centre forward in January.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen makes it 2-0 during UEFA Europa League First qualifying round match between Aberdeen and RoPS at Pittodrie Stadium on July 11, 2019 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Leeds United are the latest Championship club to be linked with the Aberdeen striker, Sam Cosgrove.

The Scottish Sun claims Leeds scouts watched Cosgrove in action against Celtic at the weekend, alongside their Derby County and Middlesbrough equivalents. 

And they would have seen the 23-year-old score his 20th goal in 26 games this season before being sent off.

 

Leeds may soon be in the market for a new centre forward, amid talk of an early return to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

And six-foot-three Cosgrove could be the perfect replacement, given the Whites' lack of a physical attacking presence when Patrick Bamford doesn't play.

Patrick Bamford (L) of Leeds United takes a penalty kick to score the third goal of his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on...

The new Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently warned interested clubs that his players will not be allowed to leave on the cheap next month.

And according to The Sun, Leeds may have to pay £4 million if they want to sign the Yorkshireman, born in Beverley.

