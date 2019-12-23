Quick links

Report: Everton target midfielder Ancelotti wanted, West Ham also in race

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United reportedly want Baptiste Santamaria.

According to the L'Equipe, as relayed by Get French Football News, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United are all interested in signing Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria.

It's claimed that Italian clubs want Santamaria, but the three Premier League sides are ready to make their move.

Angers want to extend Santamaria's contract and give him a wage increase, but he's keen to join a team offering European football in 2020.

 

That doesn't really fit any of the three interested Premier League sides right now, so they may have to come up with a great offer to get the midfielder.

Villa allegedly failed with a €10million bid for Santamaria over the summer, but they did spend big on midfielders such as Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz.

Everton have seen summer midfield signings Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin suffer injury problems, so maybe Santamaria can fit in to offer new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

What's interesting is that Napoli wanted Santamaria back in August, with Ancelotti keen to bring him to Italy, as claimed by France Football.

Ancelotti going for the 24-year-old may therefore make some sense, but with West Ham seeking competition for Declan Rice and Mark Noble, they could be a real threat too.

