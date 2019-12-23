Quick links

Report: Club to snub offers for prolific Chelsea and Liverpool target, Mourinho linked too

Olly Dawes
Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Victor Osimhen.

According to L'Equipe, Lille are planning to reject any January bid for star striker Victor Osimhen amid links to a host of Premier League clubs.

It's claimed that Lille are expecting bids for some of their top young players, with defender Gabriel and striker Osimhen believed to be the most in-demand players.

However, Lille allegedly intend to refuse all offers for the duo, seemingly reluctant to lose them during the January window, when they would be more difficult to replace.

 

Even if they do keep hold in January, there will likely be big summers bids for Lille's players, especially Osimhen if he can keep up his scoring form.

The Nigerian hitman, 20, has hit 13 goals in 24 games for Lille since joining from Wolfsburg over the summer, replacing Rafael Leao perfectly.

Sky Sports reported last week that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen to sign Osimhen, though he is happy to see out the season with Lille.

Quick, strong, skilful and dangerous in front of goal, Osimhen can be an all-round forward to lead the line, but despite his potential, he may be looking at a bench role with any of those clubs.

Usurping Tammy Abraham, Roberto Firmino or Harry Kane looks unlikely any time soon, but with major potential, it's no surprise these huge clubs are keen, especially Spurs as assistant boss Joao Sacramento worked with him at Lille, with Jose Mourinho seemingly pursuing his signature - but he may have to wait until summer.

