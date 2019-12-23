Report: Arsenal and Manchester United enquire about Dries Mertens

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

According to The Express, Arsenal have enquired about signing Manchester United target Dries Mertens from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Mertens is available for £10 million next month, and that both Arsenal and United are interested in securing the services of the Napoli forward.

The report has claimed that United have asked about the Belgium international, while Arsenal have made contact as well.

Stats

Mertens has been on the books of Napoli since 2013 and has been a key player for the Italian club over the years.

According to WhoScored, the 32-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for Napoli, and the forward has also scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 Serie A appearances.

The Belgian surpassed Diego Maradona’s goals record for Napoli in October after he scored twice against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Despite being 32 years of age, Mertens would be a good signing for Arsenal or United for £10 million.