Report: Arsenal and Manchester United enquire about Dries Mertens

MAPEI STADIUM, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY - 2019
Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore on December 22, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy

According to The Express, Arsenal have enquired about signing Manchester United target Dries Mertens from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Mertens is available for £10 million next month, and that both Arsenal and United are interested in securing the services of the Napoli forward.

The report has claimed that United have asked about the Belgium international, while Arsenal have made contact as well.

 

Stats

Mertens has been on the books of Napoli since 2013 and has been a key player for the Italian club over the years.

According to WhoScored, the 32-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for Napoli, and the forward has also scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 Serie A appearances.

The Belgian surpassed Diego Maradona’s goals record for Napoli in October after he scored twice against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Despite being 32 years of age, Mertens would be a good signing for Arsenal or United for £10 million.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

