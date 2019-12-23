Quick links

Report: Adama Soumaoro wants Premier League move

Lille's Adama Soumaoro
Everton and Crystal Palace were linked with Adama Soumaoro recently.

Adama Soumaoro of Lille OSC

According to L'Equipe, Lille defender Adama Soumaoro wants a move to the Premier League in 2020 having been linked with a switch over the summer.

It's claimed that Bundesliga clubs want Soumaoro, but he prefers to make a move to the Premier League even if current interest is unclear.

Soumaoro, 27, has only played five Ligue 1 games this season, and despite spending his entire career with Lille, he has never truly made himself a sure-fire starter.

 

The powerful defender has never made more than 30 appearances in a league season, and is currently stuck behind Jose Fonte, meaning he only comes in when Fonte is out.

Soumaoro may fancy moving on to push for first-team football elsewhere, and his willingness to move to England may just catch some attention.

La Voix Du Nord reported over the summer that both Everton and Crystal Palace were in talks with Soumaoro's representatives about a potential move, but no deal was done.

Lille's Adama Soumaoro

Palace aren't exactly big spenders, so Everton could have an upper hand there, whilst having failed to sign Kurt Zouma permanently, they are still in need of a centre back.

Soumaoro could still tick some boxes, but having failed to nail down his spot with Lille by the age of 27, fans may be hoping for a bigger name come January.

Lille's Bakary Adama Soumaoro

