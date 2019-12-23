Quick links

Report: 5 clubs want Chelsea player, 2 have already made contact

General view of the venue during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 14th December 2019.
Chelsea defender Marc Guehi is reportedly on the radar of Norwich City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Marc Guehi of Chelsea and Caolan Lavery of Walsall during the Walsall FC v Chelsea U19 Leasing.com Trophy match at Bescot Stadium on December 3, 2019 in Walsall, England.

According to The Sun, Chelsea defender Marc Guehi is wanted by Norwich City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol City.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League duo Norwich and Southampton have made contact with Chelsea over the signing of Guehi on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Championship trio City, Swansea and Forest are also claimed to want to secure the services of the England Under-21 international next month.

 

The report has further stated that Chelsea want to send the 19-year-old defender out on loan to aid his development.

Leaving Chelsea on loan in January transfer window

Guehi is a very talented and promising young teenage defender who played twice in the EFL Cup for Chelsea this season.

It would make sense for the highly-rated 19-year-old to go out on loan and play regularly for another club, either in the Premier League or at the top end of the Championship.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Fidel O'Rourke of Liverpool and Marc Guehi of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on December 14, 2019 in Kirkby, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

