Report: 5 clubs want Chelsea player, 2 have already made contact

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi is reportedly on the radar of Norwich City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol City.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Premier League duo Norwich and Southampton have made contact with Chelsea over the signing of Guehi on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Championship trio City, Swansea and Forest are also claimed to want to secure the services of the England Under-21 international next month.

The report has further stated that Chelsea want to send the 19-year-old defender out on loan to aid his development.

Leaving Chelsea on loan in January transfer window

Guehi is a very talented and promising young teenage defender who played twice in the EFL Cup for Chelsea this season.

It would make sense for the highly-rated 19-year-old to go out on loan and play regularly for another club, either in the Premier League or at the top end of the Championship.