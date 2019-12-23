Quick links

Celtic

Peter Grant raves about 'phenomenal' Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic FC (L) celebrates with teammates Kieran Tierney (C) and Mikael Lustig (R) after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Anderlecht vs...
The Celtic striker has scored over 100 goals for the Scottish club.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Former Celtic man Peter Grant has told The Scottish Sun that Leigh Griffiths is among the most lethal strikers that he has come across.

Grant played for the Hoops but also spent a year as Tony Mowbray's assistant during the Englishman's difficult stint in charge of the Scottish giants.

Mowbray had Griffiths - whom he managed at Hibernian - on trial down at West Brom as a teenager.

And Grant claims that the Celtic hitman was simply 'phenomenal' in training.

 

He told The Scottish Sun: "If you look at strikers, Celtic have always been blessed with goalscorers. Leigh at his best was as good as finisher as anyone. I remember Tony Mowbray took him down to West Brom from Livingston as a kid and his finishing in training was phenomenal.

"He had to improve his link-up play but he was only a young man and he's got so much better. He's a guy that can produce moments in the games. He's what I call a Celtic goalscorer."

Ironically, Mowbray wound up joining the Bhoys in a move which scuppered the Scottish striker's switch to The Hawthorns.

Griffiths scored 40 goals for Celtic during the 2015-16, which reflects what Grant is saying about him.

He is absolutely lethal and ruthless on his day, but he hasn't had many 'days' over the past year or so.

The 28-year-old missed the second half of last term with personal problems, while injury has caused him to struggle for regular football so far this season.

But what an asset he is for Celtic boss Neil Lennon and if Griffiths can stay fit, it's a massive, massive boost.

CFR Cluj's Andrei Burca and Celtic's Leigh Griffiths during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

