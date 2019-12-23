Peter Grant raves about 'phenomenal' Leigh Griffiths

The Celtic striker has scored over 100 goals for the Scottish club.

Former Celtic man Peter Grant has told The Scottish Sun that Leigh Griffiths is among the most lethal strikers that he has come across.

Grant played for the Hoops but also spent a year as Tony Mowbray's assistant during the Englishman's difficult stint in charge of the Scottish giants.

Mowbray had Griffiths - whom he managed at Hibernian - on trial down at West Brom as a teenager.

And Grant claims that the Celtic hitman was simply 'phenomenal' in training.

He told The Scottish Sun: "If you look at strikers, Celtic have always been blessed with goalscorers. Leigh at his best was as good as finisher as anyone. I remember Tony Mowbray took him down to West Brom from Livingston as a kid and his finishing in training was phenomenal.

"He had to improve his link-up play but he was only a young man and he's got so much better. He's a guy that can produce moments in the games. He's what I call a Celtic goalscorer."

Ironically, Mowbray wound up joining the Bhoys in a move which scuppered the Scottish striker's switch to The Hawthorns.

Griffiths scored 40 goals for Celtic during the 2015-16, which reflects what Grant is saying about him.

He is absolutely lethal and ruthless on his day, but he hasn't had many 'days' over the past year or so.

The 28-year-old missed the second half of last term with personal problems, while injury has caused him to struggle for regular football so far this season.

But what an asset he is for Celtic boss Neil Lennon and if Griffiths can stay fit, it's a massive, massive boost.