Peter Grant claims he told Fulham to sign 'big-game' Celtic player

Grant played for Celtic and worked for both the Bhoys and Fulham.

The former Celtic player and coach, Peter Grant, has claimed that he recommended a current Bhoys player to Fulham.

Fulham are another of Grant's former clubs.

And the 54-year-old has told The Scottish Sun that he championed a move for Tom Rogic when it looked like the Australian midfielder could be heading out of Celtic.

"He's a big-game player," Grant said of Rogic. "To be perfectly honest, when his contract was running down at Celtic I recommended that Fulham should have signed him, that's how highly I regarded him.

"He has that quality to play, he's technically very good and has an unbelievable eye for a goal.

"Probably the only thing you would say about Thomas is his injury problems. After talking to everybody at Fulham, they didn't really know much about him.

"Then he played against England at Sunderland in an international game and, for me, Rogic was the best player on the pitch by a country mile.

"Then everybody is saying, 'Wow he's some player'. You need game-winners and he produces in big games.

"When he's consistently fit and playing weekly he's very difficult to play against. Nobody can question his talent."

Rogic has scored or made 68 goals in 178 games for Celtic, and had a hand in six Premiership title wins.

But the 27-year-old left it until August 2016, when he had already entered the final year of his contract, to sign up for another three seasons at Celtic Park, and he extended his stay by another five in May 2018.

Fulham were a Championship side on both occasions.

Grant, who left the Bhoys around three years before Rogic arrived from Central Coast Mariners, is now the boss of Alloa Athletic in the Scottish second tier.