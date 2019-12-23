Peter Crouch thinks 24-year-old ‘absolutely made’ for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino is joining Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Peter Crouch has raved about Liverpool-bound winger Takumi Minamino in The Daily Mail.

The former Liverpool striker believes that Minamino, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is “absolutely made” for manager Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 24-year-old is joining the Reds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7.25 million.

Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail: "Whenever I have watched Salzburg, though, the two players who have stood out are Takumi Minamino and Hwang Hee-chan — and Liverpool appear to have pulled off a masterstroke by signing the Japan midfielder Minamino for £7.25million.

“That, believe me, is a bargain. Minamino is absolutely made for Liverpool's aggressive, fast style under Jurgen Klopp. He is a welcome addition to the Premier League."

Good signing for Liverpool

Minamino is a very talented attacking player who is a brilliant bargain signing for Liverpool.

The Japan international can operate in a number of attacking positions, and he will enhance the quality of the team in attack.

According to WhoScored, for Salzburg so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists in six Champions League matches, and has scored five goals in 14 Bundesliga games in Austria.

While Minamino is going to find it hard to establish himself as a regular in the Liverpool first team during the second half of the season, he will certainly be a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench.