Paul Merson comments on Arsenal appointing Steve Round as coach

Paul Merson has raised concerns about Arsenal appointing Steve Round as part of Mike Arteta's backroom staff as he stated that he 'doesn't know the Manchester City way'.

A lot has been made about Arteta becoming Arsenal manager, as many have questioned whether he can bring Manchester City's, and in particular, Pep Guardiola's methods to the Emirates Stadium.

Former Manchester United coach and Aston Villa director of football, Round, 49, has confirmed that he has joined Arteta at Arsenal and is set to be his assistant, as reported by Football London.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (21/12/19 at 12:15 pm), Merson admitted that Round is a good right-hand man for Arteta, but he questioned whether he can help in trying to bring that Man City style to the London club.

"He may not come in and think he can play the Man City way because it looks like he's going to bring in Steve Round," Merson told Sky Sports. "Who was with Steve McLaren, he was at Manchester United and places like that.

"Now, he doesn't know the Manchester City way. So, he might have thought I cannot do it that way. He will be a good appointment. But if you want to go in and play the Pep Guardiola way then you want to get someone in who has worked with Guardiola.

"You don't want to teach the coach that and the players because that takes time."

Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal will be against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who have produced a number of big results and performances against the Gunners in recent years.

But Bournemouth have produced a number of indifferent performances in recent months, but regardless of that, they will still provide Arteta with a real challenge.

Whilst Arsenal fans will be keen to see what Arteta will bring to the table, it will be very difficult for him to really implement what he is about because of the lack of training sessions he can undertake during this busy period.