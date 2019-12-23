Naseem Shah biography: Age, parents and insane bowling speed of Pakistan’s latest cricket star

Cricket has a new rising star in the form of Pakistan's 16-year-old teenage tearaway Naseem Shah.

The year 2019 has been a fascinating 12 months for cricket.

Not only have we seen England triumph in the World Cup and Australia retain the Ashes but several new stars have risen to the forefront of the game.

While England's Jorfra Archer has been a revelation here in the UK, Pakistan's Naseem Shah could have something to say about being the most exciting bowler to emerge in 2019.

The fast bowler has proved to be a real find for Pakistan's test team especially considering the fact that he's just 16 years old.

Meet Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah was born on February 15th, 2003 and at 16-years-of-age becomes the 9th youngest player in history to make their Test match debut.

Throughout his youth career, Naseem Shah has always been a cut above the field and has effectively been fast-tracked through to Pakistan's Test team.

Shah may have played in just a handful Test matches for Pakistan so far but he's already becoming a firm fan favourite.

His test cricket debut

In November 2019, Naseem Shah was selected to play against Australia in his first-ever Test match for Pakistan.

However, Naseem was withdrawn from the squad that faced Australia A in the three-day warm-up fixture before the Test match itself after he learned that his mother had died.

Despite the tragic news and missing her funeral to play, the 16-year-old did not miss his chance and on November 21st made his first Test appearance for Pakistan, taking one wicket in the process.

Naseem Shah's five-for against Sri Lanka

The following month, in December 2019, Naseem Shah was back in the Pakistani fold as they took on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series.

In the second match, which concluded on Monday, December 23rd, the 16-year-old was key in Pakistan's dominating victory, their first on home soil for 13 years, as he took his first-ever five-wicket haul and in the process became the youngest player in Test match history to earn a five-for.

It's hardly surprising that Naseem Shah has proved to be such a revelation as he is able to consistently bowl at over speeds of 88mph, putting him up in Jorfra Archer territory.

It'll no doubt be fascinating to keep an eye on Naseem Shah's career in the years to come.