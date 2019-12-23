Nanica Smitch: Fake Nintendo Switch console is being sold for $159 with 800 games

A fake Nintendo Switch console named the Nanica Smitch is being sold for $159 with 800 games pre-installed.

Christmas is a hectic time of the year where we all frantically have to buy gifts that are estimated to appease its receiver. For parents the logical - but massively expensive - resort is to simply buy games and consoles, but those who are ignorant to the industry should watch out for a fake Nintendo Switch named the Nanica Smitch.

The Nintendo Switch has had a fantastic year with incredible exclusives such as Fire Emblem Three Houses and Pokémon Sword and Shield, and its sales in the United Kingdom have increased thanks particularly to the latter.

However, with successful products there's always going to be fakes that are designed to dupe the ill-informed into buying. And this is where the Nanica Smitch comes into play.

What is the Nanica Smitch?

The Nanica Smitch is a fake Switch that is designed to trick people into thinking it's Nintendo's console.

It's being sold at $159 in Columbia and is said to have 800 games pre-installed. Only these games aren't legitimately acquired Nintendo Switch exclusives, they're instead illegal ROMs.

In addition to the above, it's also said to be a knock-off which comes with Joy-Con controllers that are much thicker than the Nintendo Switch's without any sort of motion control.

You can see the packaging for the Nanica Smitch via the tweet below.

Nanica Smitch Knock-Off Console Pops Up At Retailers...GAME OFF! https://t.co/PEAzRsvRXn via @ninsoup — OSKOOL: NXTGEN XBOX SERIES X: RDN2 (@OskoolG) December 23, 2019

The packaging is somewhat reminiscent of the actual Nintendo Switch's, but gamers would immediately know it's a con thanks to the Nanica Smitch name.

However, while clearly a knock-off to gamers, it's less obvious to grandmas and parents who don't care about the industry and are just looking to buy a Switch for their younger family members.

Let's just hope that Children wanting a Nintendo Switch don't instead wake up on Christmas to the Smitch. It's highly unlikely the console will be on the market afterwards, but for some the damage will - unfortunately - already be done.