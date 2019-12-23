Michael Owen absolutely blown away by one man during Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the London derby on Sunday.

Michael Owen has praised Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Twitter after he led his team to victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the London derby on Sunday evening.

The Blues were the better team throughout, as Lampard got the better of his former Chelsea boss Mourinho.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Owen has raved about Lampard, and he has also praised the use of VAR in the Premier League game.

Tactical master class from Frank Lampard. Spurs couldn’t get near his 3-4-2-1 formation in the first half. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 22, 2019

The world was against VAR a few weeks ago but we are quickly getting to the stage whereby we are dependent on it. A certain penalty given as a foul the other way and a missed red card in this game alone. #TOTvCHL — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 22, 2019

Big win for Chelsea

Chelsea are competing with Tottenham among other clubs for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The victory over Spurs has enhanced the Blues’ chances of clinching a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Chelsea still need to improve and add more consistency to their game, and perhaps in the coming weeks and months they will do just that.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 32 points from 18 matches.