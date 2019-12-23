Quick links

Michael Owen absolutely blown away by one man during Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Michael Owen during Amazon Prime first live broadcast game before Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London, United...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the London derby on Sunday.

Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Michael Owen has praised Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Twitter after he led his team to victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the London derby on Sunday evening.

The Blues were the better team throughout, as Lampard got the better of his former Chelsea boss Mourinho.

 

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Owen has raved about Lampard, and he has also praised the use of VAR in the Premier League game.

Big win for Chelsea

Chelsea are competing with Tottenham among other clubs for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The victory over Spurs has enhanced the Blues’ chances of clinching a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Chelsea still need to improve and add more consistency to their game, and perhaps in the coming weeks and months they will do just that.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 32 points from 18 matches.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

