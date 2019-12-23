Marcelo Bielsa names Leeds player he's going to recall on Boxing Day

Ezgjan Alioski will be given an advanced midfield role for Leeds United against Preston North End, with Pablo Hernandez out injured.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that both Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski will start in midfield on Boxing Day.

Leeds are due to take on Preston North End, but they will be without Pablo Hernandez.

Hernandez is set to miss a month with injury, and Bielsa’s plan to replace the creativity of the Spaniard is to bring both Alioski and Dallas into more advanced positions.

"I am going to play Alioski and Dallas in the midfield,” Bielsa revealed.

Alioski was left on the bench for Leeds’ last match, while Stuart Dallas was used at left-back.

Dallas’s versatility has made him a key member of Leeds’ team this season.

And Bielsa praised the Northern Irish international at his press conference.

“He is a dynamic player, he is flexible, he can play on the left and the right side without problems, he has good mobility and he appears in the last part of the pitch with good tempo and surprise,” Bielsa added.

“He can shoot and he can finish as well and also he crosses from the sides. He defends and attacks."

Leeds are winless in their last two matches, and they will be determined to avoid their blip turning into a slump.

The Whites still have a healthy advantage inside the automatic promotion spots.

Hernandez’s prolonged absence is a blow though, and Bielsa will need to hope that his planned changes have the desired impact.