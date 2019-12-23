Manager says no approach from Arsenal for his staff

Mikel Arteta recently left Manchester City for Arsenal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told The London Evening Standard that there has been no approach from Arsenal for Rodolfo Borrell.

Arsenal recently appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach, with the Spaniard leaving his role as the City assistant coach.

Borrell is working as an assistant coach at City at the moment, and Guardiola has made it clear that he will not leave the Citizens.

Guardiola told The London Evening Standard about Borrell: “From now on (he will) stay with me. We don’t have any approach from Arsenal.”

Big managerial move

Arteta is a very good coach and earned a strong reputation at City, but the 37-year-old has not been a manager of a club yet.

Arsenal are not in a great place at the moment, and there is a danger that the Gunners will miss out on the Champions League yet again.

While the North London outfit do have a strong attacking lineup, defensively they have been disappointing, and Arteta will have to sort that out.

Arsenal fans will hope that Arteta hits the ground running, and that the team put together a run of positive results.