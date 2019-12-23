Quick links

Loaned-out Rangers man expresses frustration after suffering yet more disruption

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie was allowed to leave Ibrox by Steven Gerrard in August.

Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth FC during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park on October 22, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

The loaned-out Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie has confirmed he's suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury that kept him out earlier in the season.

McCrorie, who was allowed to leave Rangers on a year-long deal at the start of the campaign, was making his second successive start for Portsmouth after his return to fitness.

But the Rangers academy product lasted just 43 minutes against Ipswich and according to his manager, Kenny Jackett he'll be out until the New Year.

 

"I would say maybe two-three weeks will be his time," Jackett told the Portsmouth News afterwards. "It’s a hamstring injury, the same as last time."

And posting on Instagram earlier, McCrorie described the issue as "frustrating" but assured fans he'll be back "very soon".

 
 
 
Great result at the weekend and the fans were different classFrustrating tweaking my previous injury but be back very soon⚽️

The 21-year-old played both centre-back and central midfield for Rangers, but has made many of his 16 Portsmouth appearances - including his last - on the right of a back four.

Alongside his twin brother, Robby, McCrorie signed a new four-year contract at Rangers last year.

