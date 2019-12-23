Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares what he told Jordan Henderson during Club World Cup

Liverpool won the Club World Cup at the weekend, for the very first time in the Reds' history.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told the Telegraph that he was ‘really proud’ of Jordan Henderson for filling in for him at centre-back during the Club World Cup semi-final.

Henderson had to play in the heart of Liverpool’s defence last week, and he helped the Reds beat Monterrey.

Van Dijk then returned to Liverpool for the final of the competition, with Henderson slotting back into his more familiar role in midfield.

And Van Dik has hailed the England international, after he helped Liverpool lift the Club World Cup on Saturday.

“He’s having a fantastic season so far,” the Dutchman said.

“He’s been doing fantastically whether he’s filling in for Fabinho at the moment or he’s playing as a right midfielder where he’s giving assists and stuff.

“He has been fantastic, in and out of the pitch he is very important for us whether he plays or not. We are all respect him on that level. I think from him that is also the most important thing. When other people say negative things it doesn’t really matter.

“When he was centre-back he was outstanding. I was really proud of him. I told him after the game. He has got a lot more respect for what we do in the back as well. It’s not easy and I know sometimes we make it look a bit easy but it’s difficult.”

Liverpool have continued to show their battling qualities over the past week, as they have delivered more silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may not have been at their flowing best in Doha, but they have found ways to win twice.

Roberto Firmino struck the winner against Flamengo on Saturday evening in extra-time, as Liverpool lifted the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Klopp’s side’s attention will now return to Premier League matters, with Liverpool’s next match coming against Leicester City at the weekend.