Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds-linked Andre Ayew comments about Marcelo Bielsa

Shane Callaghan
Andre Ayew of Swansea City and Jordan Ayew of Aston Villa shake hands after the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on October 24, 2015 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United boss has managed his reported target in the past.

Andre Ayew and head coach Marcelo Alberto Bielsa of Olympique de Marseille FC during the French Ligue 1 between Olympique de Marseille FC and Montpellier Herault FC at Stade Velodrome on...

The rumours about Andre Ayew joining Leeds United might just intensify now.

Ghana Soccernet reported earlier this month that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted to re-sign the Swansea City attacker.

The Leeds' head coach has managed Ayew once before at Marseille and the 30-year-old may not be adverse to a reunion.

Ayew, who has netted eight Championship goals this season, told Canal Plus that he has 'enormous' appreciation for the Argentine manager.

 

He said: "I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say."

The Ghana international hardly dissuaded the promotion-chasing side from making a move next month.

If you're a Swansea fan, you might be concerned because it reads like Ayew would be well up to play under the Leeds boss once more.

Thing is, the Welsh outfit, who paid £20 million to re-sign him in 2018 [BBC Sport], can demand a huge fee if they wanted and it remains to be seen just how much United are willing to spend.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion in the race for automatic promotion and you have to think that somebody of Ayew's vintage would be enough to finally see them back in the Premier League.

Andre Ayew of Swansea City challenges Kristian Pedersen of Birmingham City for this cross into the box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch