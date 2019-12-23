Leeds-linked Andre Ayew comments about Marcelo Bielsa

The Leeds United boss has managed his reported target in the past.

The rumours about Andre Ayew joining Leeds United might just intensify now.

Ghana Soccernet reported earlier this month that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted to re-sign the Swansea City attacker.

The Leeds' head coach has managed Ayew once before at Marseille and the 30-year-old may not be adverse to a reunion.

Ayew, who has netted eight Championship goals this season, told Canal Plus that he has 'enormous' appreciation for the Argentine manager.

He said: "I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say."

The Ghana international hardly dissuaded the promotion-chasing side from making a move next month.

If you're a Swansea fan, you might be concerned because it reads like Ayew would be well up to play under the Leeds boss once more.

Thing is, the Welsh outfit, who paid £20 million to re-sign him in 2018 [BBC Sport], can demand a huge fee if they wanted and it remains to be seen just how much United are willing to spend.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion in the race for automatic promotion and you have to think that somebody of Ayew's vintage would be enough to finally see them back in the Premier League.