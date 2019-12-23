Quick links

Leeds fans react to reports linking Whites with prolific Englishman

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on...

Leeds United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with the Aberdeen striker, Sam Cosgrove.

The Scottish Sun claims Leeds scouts watched Cosgrove in action against Celtic at the weekend, alongside their Derby County and Middlesbrough equivalents.

 

And they would have seen the 23-year-old - who, like the Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips, is understood to be represented by the former Elland Road left-back, Kevin Sharp - score his 20th goal in 26 games this season before being sent off.

Leeds may soon be in the market for a new centre forward, amid talk of an early return to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

And six-foot-three Cosgrove could be the perfect replacement, given the Whites' lack of a physical attacking presence when Patrick Bamford doesn't play.

Patrick Bamford (2ndL) of Leeds United is fouled for a penalty by Neil Etheridge (L) of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland...

But what do Leeds fans make of the rumour?

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The new Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently warned interested clubs that his players will not be allowed to leave on the cheap next month.

And according to The Sun, Leeds may have to pay £4 million if they want to sign the Yorkshireman, born in Beverley.

