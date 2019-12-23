Leeds fans react to reports linking Whites with prolific Englishman

Leeds United are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove.

Leeds United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with the Aberdeen striker, Sam Cosgrove.

The Scottish Sun claims Leeds scouts watched Cosgrove in action against Celtic at the weekend, alongside their Derby County and Middlesbrough equivalents.

And they would have seen the 23-year-old - who, like the Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips, is understood to be represented by the former Elland Road left-back, Kevin Sharp - score his 20th goal in 26 games this season before being sent off.

Leeds may soon be in the market for a new centre forward, amid talk of an early return to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

And six-foot-three Cosgrove could be the perfect replacement, given the Whites' lack of a physical attacking presence when Patrick Bamford doesn't play.

But what do Leeds fans make of the rumour?

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Leeds have allegedly Watched this lad. 20 goals in all comps. From Beverley. Bamford shithouse mold. https://t.co/jEYz4r1y1o — Gary Devonport Talking Shutt (@dingleburtdevTS) December 23, 2019

Kev Sharp is his agent too. That Kalvin Phillips link might help Leeds cause. That said, I am not that struck on Sam Cosgrove. — Tom Potter (@TPfootballscout) December 23, 2019

Hes got got 21 goals in 25 games bug Physical striker looks a MB sort o player — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) December 23, 2019

Same agent as Phillips if you want to give it a slither of credibility — Barrington (@greenstein007) December 23, 2019

Just rumours mate. But he seems to fit — Gary Devonport Talking Shutt (@dingleburtdevTS) December 23, 2019

Signing him would require spending money, so there's no chance — Jon (@JATB1990) December 23, 2019

A player we have been linked with but not grabbed the headlines - Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen. Young 6’2 striker, prolific (at that level) , good movement, physical , born in Beverley. One to watch. #LUFC — Dale Brown (@LUDBOFFICIAL) December 23, 2019

The new Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently warned interested clubs that his players will not be allowed to leave on the cheap next month.

And according to The Sun, Leeds may have to pay £4 million if they want to sign the Yorkshireman, born in Beverley.