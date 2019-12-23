Leeds fans critical of Scott Parker following his comments about Marcelo Bielsa's team

Leeds United are nine points ahead of Fulham in the Championship table heading into Christmas.

Leeds United fans have hit back at Scott Parker after he claimed that Marcelo Bielsa's side were 'scripted' during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

In a controversial game at Craven Cottage, it was the London club who walked away with three points, but Leeds had the right to feel angry because the referee wrongly awarded the home side a penalty early on in the game.

That allowed Fulham to take an early lead in the match as Leeds hit back through Patrick Bamford in the second half before Jose Onomah fired home the winner from inside the box moments later.

After the game, Parker claimed that his team were prepared for how Leeds were going to play, as he labelled Bielsa's tactics as 'scripted', as quoted by Leeds Live.

Leeds fans made it clear that Parker showed a lack of class with his comments, whilst their manager always shows the utmost respect towards his opponents.

Added to that, they also pointed out how Fulham were wrongly awarded a penalty, as some are eager to face Parker once again during the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

As things stand, Leeds are nine points ahead of Fulham and that can be extended into double figures during this busy and hectic period or they can end up being level on points with the chasing pack.

Either way, it hasn't been a great week for Leeds results-wise, but they have a chance to put things right when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Boxing Day.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans blasting Parker on Twitter for his comments:

Hey Scotty here's a tip for you, why don't you spend a week analysing every team like Mr Bielsa and not just your cup final then maybe you wouldn't be scraping for a play off place... Just saying!! — torquayafc#lufcmot (@19measton65) December 22, 2019

He’s at home with a team with balloon payments with a front line that premiership class talking about a massive win at home @FulhamFC are we not massive you irrelevant little skid stain in London we ll take the points back in elland road @dingleburtdevTS — Dont you know hes LOCO (@LufcDamo) December 21, 2019

If we were predictable, teams would be nullifying us and we wouldn't be having by far the most shots/big chances than the other team yet again. Parker trying to claim us missing is down to him is ludicrous. We lost due to missing a few good chances and a dodgy pen. We go again. — AWOL (@AWOLeeds) December 21, 2019

Course its scripted ! Watch Sheffield United. Time after time they cross in from the wing. Their scripted approach has got them to fifth in the prem. I think scott doesn't have an approach hence why they were trying to stop our scripted methods. — manbag (@Ballboy34) December 21, 2019

The only script here seems to be ‘follow a lucky victory over Leeds with a comment that is as inaccurate as it is arrogant.’ Act 1 was performed by a certain S Cooper. — Bob’s Second Dream (@Requiem4aDream7) December 21, 2019

Presumably that included allowing Leeds 15 shots, 7 on target? Interesting. Another tactical genius. — Lee Toomes (@leetoomes) December 21, 2019

Great manager.



Scripted Hernandez injury and the ref giving them a pen. — |Elliott| (@Elliott_LUFCx) December 21, 2019

The only scripted move in that was the referee giving them a ridiculous penalty. He had his instructions. — Garry Pierrepont (@Weysider) December 21, 2019

Not impressed with them at all, not like Jokanovic's Fulham. They're going nowhere with Parker. — leedsyorks68 (@leedsyorks68) December 21, 2019

Bielsa is always respectful and polite about opponent managers and coaches. Its a shame that others don't have the same class. — Paul Simon Walker (@paulsimonwalker) December 21, 2019