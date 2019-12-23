Quick links

Leeds fans critical of Scott Parker following his comments about Marcelo Bielsa's team

Amir Mir
Fulham manager Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are nine points ahead of Fulham in the Championship table heading into Christmas.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is greeted by Fulham manager Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans have hit back at Scott Parker after he claimed that Marcelo Bielsa's side were 'scripted' during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday. 

In a controversial game at Craven Cottage, it was the London club who walked away with three points, but Leeds had the right to feel angry because the referee wrongly awarded the home side a penalty early on in the game. 

 

That allowed Fulham to take an early lead in the match as Leeds hit back through Patrick Bamford in the second half before Jose Onomah fired home the winner from inside the box moments later. 

After the game, Parker claimed that his team were prepared for how Leeds were going to play, as he labelled Bielsa's tactics as 'scripted', as quoted by Leeds Live. 

Leeds fans made it clear that Parker showed a lack of class with his comments, whilst their manager always shows the utmost respect towards his opponents. 

Scott Parker manager of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Added to that, they also pointed out how Fulham were wrongly awarded a penalty, as some are eager to face Parker once again during the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

As things stand, Leeds are nine points ahead of Fulham and that can be extended into double figures during this busy and hectic period or they can end up being level on points with the chasing pack.

Either way, it hasn't been a great week for Leeds results-wise, but they have a chance to put things right when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Boxing Day. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans blasting Parker on Twitter for his comments:

