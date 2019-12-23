Jose Mourinho criticises Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has criticised Chelsea central defender Antonio Rudiger, as quoted in The Sun.

Rudiger was involved in an incident with Son Heung-min during the Premier League game between Tottenham and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

Following a VAR review, Son was sent off for his raising his boot in a clash with the 26-year-old Germany international - who joined the Blues from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £29 million.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has slammed Rudiger and has been sarcastic towards him.

Mourinho told The Sun: “Rudiger is for sure having scans in the hospital on broken ribs because it was a really violent situation. In some countries, like mine, with our culture we used to say ‘clever player’.

“But in this country — and one of the reasons I fell in love with this country in 2004 — is because we don’t call them clever, we call them other things that I refuse to call. I hope that Rudiger recovers quick from the broken ribs.”

Top-four race

Chelsea’s win against Tottenham on Sunday evening means that Frank Lampard’s side are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 32 points from 18 matches.

As for Spurs, the North London outfit are currently seventh in the standings with 26 points from 18 games.

Tottenham need to improve defensively and will have to bounce back from the loss to Chelsea quickly.