Jose Mourinho admits he's already had chat with Tottenham man about his mistake

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga did not cover himself in glory against Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that he has already spoken to Paulo Gazzaniga about his error during Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Chelsea, to try and get to the bottom of his thought process.

Gazzaniga rushed from his goal and rather than trying to collect the ball with his hands, he tried an acrobatic scissor kick.

The Spurs stopper ended up completely missing the ball and colliding with Marcos Alonso, as he gave a penalty away.

Chelsea went on to score from the spot, as they made it 2-0.

Spurs could not get back into the contest after that mistake, but Mourinho insists that he has drawn a line under the issue now.

“I was surprised. But that’s football, I think its an easy one. It’s an easy one,” Mourinho said.

“I spoke with him to try to understand and even himself, he was not in control of his action and he made a mistake. But during matches, players make mistakes, referees make mistakes and coaches make mistakes. No problem.”

Gazzaniga has generally done a credible job since stepping in as back-up for Hugo Lloris, but making such a big error in a huge match could knock his confidence.

Tottenham are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, when they will want their goalkeeper to be more assured.