Joey Barton hails Chelsea's Tammy Abraham on Twitter

The Chelsea marksman is having a brilliant breakthrough season in West London.

Joey Barton has written on Twitter that 'top player' Tammy Abraham seems to have a very bright future at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old helped the Blues to a big 2-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Abraham wasn't among the goals, but he has netted 11 times for Chelsea in the Premier League during a superb breakthrough season under Frank Lampard in West London.

Overall, he has managed 13 goals across all competitions - including two in the Champions League - and here's what Barton wrote about the young hitman on Twitter.

Tammy Abraham is going to be a top player! — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 22, 2019

What a good player Abraham is turning out to be for Chelsea.

There were doubts over whether he was good enough for the top flight after a difficult loan at Swansea City a couple of years ago.

He has been absolutely lethal in the Championship, as Aston Villa fans will testify to after scoring over 20 times in helping the Villans to promotion last season.

But now it's obvious that he is more than good enough for the Premier League and long may it continue for the Blues.

The only player to score more than Abraham this season is Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, who is on 17 goals.