Joe Aribo makes claim that'll excite Rangers fans

Joe Aribo of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers says there's a lot more to come.

Joe Aribo has told Rangers fans that they haven't seen the best of him yet.

The Nigeria international has been in scintillating form for the Gers in recent weeks after manager Steven Gerrard appeared to tweak his position.

The Rangers boss seems to have given Aribo a free role to roam about the field and that added freedom is definitely having a positive effect on the 23-year-old's game.

Aribo scored only his second Premiership goal of the season in Friday's 3-0 demolition of Hibernian at Easter Road.

It's been a very successful first season for the England-born attacker, who signed a £20k-a-week deal at Ibrox this past summer [The Scottish Sun] after joining from Charlton Athletic.

But the player himself is certain that there's much more to come.

He told Herald Scotland: "I don’t want to talk too highly of myself. As the season goes on people can judge me. But I would say there is more to come.”

This is an exciting comment by Aribo. Rangers fans would be quite happy if he maintains this standard all season long, because it's a stunning standard.

But the light Blues' faithful certainly wouldn't object if he were to get even better and time will tell if he does or not.