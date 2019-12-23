Jamie Redknapp thinks Jose Mourinho made two lineup mistakes against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he felt Jose Mourinho made a mistake leaving Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele on the bench against Chelsea.

Spurs hosted their London rivals on Sunday afternoon, and with Chelsea in shaky form of late, Mourinho appeared to have a chance to beat his former club.

However, Tottenham turned in a dismal showing as Chelsea eased to victory, with Willian smashing home superb opener before bizarre goalkeeping from Paulo Gazzaniga handed the Blues a penalty, which Willian dispatched.

It got even worse for Spurs after the break as Son Heung-min was given a straight red card for kicking out at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Spurs couldn't get back into the game as they lost 2-0, and Mourinho has plenty to think about moving forward as his side were second best throughout.

Eric Dier was substituted at half time as the Tottenham midfield struggled against Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, and Jamie Redknapp thinks Mourinho got it wrong.

Redknapp felt that Dier and Sissoko just weren't the right sort of players to get control of the game in the middle of the park, and felt that Winks and Ndombele – who were sat on the bench against Chelsea – were the players that Mourinho should have used.

“Frank selected a system that Tottenham could not handle, and that's that. When I saw Mourinho's XI, what stood out to me was the midfield,” said Redknapp. “Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko started together and I did not think that would be enough to get control of the game. Mourinho had good players in Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele sitting on the bench,” he added.