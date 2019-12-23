Quick links

Jamie Redknapp names three players who could all be captains of Liverpool

John Verrall
Virgil van Dijk of Holland looks on during a training session of the Netherlands national team prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match against Germany at Volksparkstadion on September...
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson led his side to victory in the Club World Cup final at the weekend.

Jamie Redknapp prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on August 12, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and James Milner could also be captains at Anfield, as well as Jordan Henderson.

Henderson was the man who wore the armband and lifted the Club World Cup trophy first on Saturday, as Liverpool brought more silverware back to Merseyside.

And Redknapp feels that Henderson has done a great job as Liverpool captain.

But the former Reds midfielder also sees more leaders in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

 

“All great teams should have at least three leaders and Liverpool have plenty of players who look like captaincy material to me, including Virgil van Dijk and James Milner,” Redknapp said.

“Henderson has kept hold of the Liverpool armband since 2015 and their rapid rise during that time is no coincidence. “With him as skipper, their league finishes have gone from eighth, to fourth, to fourth, to second in 2018-19.

“Speaking to friends at Liverpool, a lot of what Henderson does goes unnoticed. As a former captain of that football club, I know what it takes.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

“Being a skipper in football is not the same as cricket, but it takes sacrifice and Henderson knows how to create a certain atmosphere.”

Liverpool will be relying on their experienced players to set the standards over the coming weeks, over what is a gruelling part of the season for Klopp’s side.

The games are coming thick and fast for Liverpool, who will be determined to avoid any slip ups.

Liverpool have built up a strong advantage at the top of the Premier League table, and they won’t want the gap being closed over the coming weeks.

Klopp’s men are next in action on Boxing Day, when they take on second placed Leicester City.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

