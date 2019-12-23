Jamie Redknapp names three players who could all be captains of Liverpool

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson led his side to victory in the Club World Cup final at the weekend.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and James Milner could also be captains at Anfield, as well as Jordan Henderson.

Henderson was the man who wore the armband and lifted the Club World Cup trophy first on Saturday, as Liverpool brought more silverware back to Merseyside.

And Redknapp feels that Henderson has done a great job as Liverpool captain.

But the former Reds midfielder also sees more leaders in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“All great teams should have at least three leaders and Liverpool have plenty of players who look like captaincy material to me, including Virgil van Dijk and James Milner,” Redknapp said.

“Henderson has kept hold of the Liverpool armband since 2015 and their rapid rise during that time is no coincidence. “With him as skipper, their league finishes have gone from eighth, to fourth, to fourth, to second in 2018-19.

“Speaking to friends at Liverpool, a lot of what Henderson does goes unnoticed. As a former captain of that football club, I know what it takes.

“Being a skipper in football is not the same as cricket, but it takes sacrifice and Henderson knows how to create a certain atmosphere.”

Liverpool will be relying on their experienced players to set the standards over the coming weeks, over what is a gruelling part of the season for Klopp’s side.

The games are coming thick and fast for Liverpool, who will be determined to avoid any slip ups.

Liverpool have built up a strong advantage at the top of the Premier League table, and they won’t want the gap being closed over the coming weeks.

Klopp’s men are next in action on Boxing Day, when they take on second placed Leicester City.