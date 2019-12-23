Quick links

Jamie Redknapp claims Mikel Arteta already has a problem at Arsenal

Sky Sports commentator Jamie Redknapp looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 18, 2015 in...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take charge of the Gunners for the first time on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during his press conference at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Mikel Arteta has a ‘culture problem’ to solve at Arsenal.

Both Granit Xhaka and, more recently, Mesut Ozil have shown dissent after being substituted at Arsenal this term.

And Redknapp feels that the incidents prove that Arsenal’s players have been getting away with too much in recent times.

“Could you imagine Granit Xhaka doing what he did towards Arsenal fans, or Mesut Ozil kicking his gloves in anger, if Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp were in charge at Arsenal? No, me neither,” Redknapp said.

 

“Players get away with too much at that club and new manager Mikel Arteta has a culture problem to solve.

“Arteta talked about being 'ruthless' at his unveiling on Friday evening and that is what he has to be.”

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg claimed at the weekend that Ozil would not have been picked for the Everton game after his most recent show of dissent, but he missed out anyway because of injury.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Whether Arteta will be keen to play either Xhaka or Ozil after taking charge now remains to be seen.

Xhaka and Ozil have failed to perform anywhere near their best this term, and it could be that Arteta actually looks at using other options instead of the pair.

Arteta will take charge of his first Arsenal game on Boxing Day, when his new side take on Bournemouth.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

