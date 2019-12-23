Jamie Redknapp claims Mikel Arteta already has a problem at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take charge of the Gunners for the first time on Boxing Day.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Mikel Arteta has a ‘culture problem’ to solve at Arsenal.

Both Granit Xhaka and, more recently, Mesut Ozil have shown dissent after being substituted at Arsenal this term.

And Redknapp feels that the incidents prove that Arsenal’s players have been getting away with too much in recent times.

“Could you imagine Granit Xhaka doing what he did towards Arsenal fans, or Mesut Ozil kicking his gloves in anger, if Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp were in charge at Arsenal? No, me neither,” Redknapp said.

“Players get away with too much at that club and new manager Mikel Arteta has a culture problem to solve.

“Arteta talked about being 'ruthless' at his unveiling on Friday evening and that is what he has to be.”

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg claimed at the weekend that Ozil would not have been picked for the Everton game after his most recent show of dissent, but he missed out anyway because of injury.

Whether Arteta will be keen to play either Xhaka or Ozil after taking charge now remains to be seen.

Xhaka and Ozil have failed to perform anywhere near their best this term, and it could be that Arteta actually looks at using other options instead of the pair.

Arteta will take charge of his first Arsenal game on Boxing Day, when his new side take on Bournemouth.