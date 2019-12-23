Jamie O'Hara urges Tottenham to start Harry Winks over 'lost' teammate

Eric Dier has earned more regular game time ever since Jose Mourinho walked through the doors at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie O'Hara has urged Tottenham to start Harry Winks over the 'lost' Eric Dier after Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

When Mourinho was first appointed Tottenham manager, one of the first things he did, to no-one's surprise, was put Dier back into the starting XI.

Dier started Tottenham's defeat to their London rivals yesterday, but after being two down after 45 minutes, Mourinho decided to bring on the more attack-minded Christian Eriksen in his place.

Former Spurs midfielder O'Hara thinks that Dier's presence in the middle of the park 'killed' Tottenham as he wants Winks to earn a starting spot in these coming games.

For me Harry Winks has to start in midfield he gets on the ball all over the pitch passes the ball forward and gives you energy, Eric dier looked lost in there and killed us first half. #winks #spurs — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) December 22, 2019

Whilst Dier's time has increased since Mourinho's arrival, Winks has seen his game time reduced slightly, but he will be hoping to earn more minutes in the coming weeks.

Winks, 23, is a different type of player to Dier and it could be argued that he doesn't fit into Mourinho's mould of liking a tough tackler and a more defensive-minded player as a number six.

Either way, Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back with three points on Boxing Day, as they face Graham Potter's Brighton on home soil.

Brighton recorded a comfortable victory over Spurs during the reverse fixture, but that's when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club.

Whilst results and performances have changed somewhat since Mourinho's arrival, the players did showcase the bad side to their game once again against Chelsea, as Mourinho will be hoping to see some improvements in these coming days.