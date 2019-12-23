Is Lord Asriel evil? The His Dark Materials season finale takes a dark turn!

Fans of the BBC's His Dark Materials have got an agonising wait for series 2 after the first season ended in dramatic fashion.

His Dark Materials on the BBC and HBO in the US has proved a revelation for TV viewers this year.

Many have tried to adapt the expertly crafted novels by Phillip Pullman into a film or TV show but until now, each attempt at an adaptation has fallen a bit flat.

This time around, viewers were greeted by a fascinating series that, with the help of its huge budget, looked stunning throughout.

The penultimate episode in the first series set up an almightily tense conclusion and that's exactly what viewers were greeted with when the final episode aired on December 22nd.

HIS DARK MATERIALS: Book fans left fearing for Roger ahead of series finale

His Dark Materials series 1 finale

Episode 7 of His Dark Materials saw Lyra finally reunite with Lord Asriel, who since the last time they met has been revealed to be her father.

Despite hoping for a happy reunion, Lyra's arrival is met with anger by Asriel who looks as if he wants to throw her back out into the snow and send her home, that is until he sees that poor little Roger has joined Lyra in her journey.

Roger's unfortunate presence kick-starts the events of the final episode. With the Magisterium in hot pursuit, Asriel takes Roger to the very top of a nearby mountain, where he locks Roger in a cage, like those at Bolvangar, where he separates Roger from his daemon, killing him.

This creates a huge burst of energy that opens up a stunning portal which Asriel vanishes through, setting up the events of series 2 and hopefully beyond.

Is Lord Asriel evil?

To put it simply, not entirely.

While what he did to Roger was truly awful, Asriel's excuse is that it's a necessary sacrifice in the war against oppression by the Magisterium and without the energy released by Roger's death, he wouldn't have been able to make it through the portal, followed closely by Lyra.

However, his reunion and conversation with Mrs Coulter paints Asriel in a more sinister manner as he talks about finding the source of Dust in the hopes of re-writing the universe in his image which, let's be honest, is something a villain would say but we'll get onto that in season 2.

How long until series 2?

The release date for His Dark Materials' second season has not yet been confirmed.

However, if usual TV schedules are to apply to His Dark Materials, then hopefully we'll see more in roughly a year's time.

It is worth noting that filming for His Dark Material's second series has already started in order to make sure the child actors in the cast don't age too much between series.