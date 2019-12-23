‘I love Tottenham’: Recent exit open to future Spurs return

Mauricio Pochettino was recently replaced by Jose Mourinho as the Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested to BBC Sport that he is open to returning to Tottenham Hotspur in the future.

The Argentine was appointed the Tottenham manager in the summer of 2014, and he made the North London club regulars in the Champions League.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League last season, but a disappointing start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign saw the 47-year-old lose his job at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Jose Mourinho replacing him.

Pochettino has said that he loves Tottenham, and the former Argentina central defender has stated that he is open to taking charge of the North London outfit in the future.

Pochettino told BBC Sport: "You look what happened with [Zinedine] Zidane and Real Madrid. There are plenty of examples. The most important thing is that when a relationship finishes it finishes in a very good way.

“Managers sometimes leave a club and go back - but now it is not in my hands. I love Tottenham. I love the fans, I love the players, I love the club, the staff.”

Successful season

Tottenham have recovered from their disappointing form earlier this season, although new head coach Mourinho needs to make the defence better and tighter.

The North London outfit have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

It would be a very successful campaign if Spurs finish in the top four of the Premier League table yet again, and also go far in the Champions League.