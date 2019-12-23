His Dark Materials ending explained - and what it means for season 2!

Fans have been left with an agonising wait after His Dark Materials ended on a stunning cliffhanger

His Dark Materials on the BBC and HBO in the US has been one of the TV highlights of 2019.

With Game of Thrones' final season disappointing, it's been refreshing to see His Dark Materials take its time and not rush into the action.

The intriguing fantasy has enthralled viewers over the past eight weeks and has meticulously weaved its story throughout each episode.

Unfortunately, series 1 of His Dark Materials has now come to an end with the finale leaving some with nagging questions about the previous episodes as well as the set up for season 2.

His Dark Materials: Season 1 finale

Episode 7 of His Dark Materials saw Lyra finally reunite with Lord Asriel, who, since the last time they met, has been revealed to be her father.

Despite hoping for a happy reunion, Lyra's arrival is met with anger from Asriel who looks as if he wants to throw her back out into the snow and send her home, that is until he sees that poor little Roger has joined Lyra on her journey.

Roger's unfortunate presence kick-starts the events of the final episode.

With the Magisterium in hot pursuit, Asriel takes Roger to the very top of a nearby mountain, where he locks Roger in a cage, like those at Bolvangar, where he separates Roger from his daemon, killing him.

This creates a huge burst of energy that opens up a stunning portal which Asriel vanishes through, setting up the events of series 2 and hopefully beyond.

The ending explained

First up, let's talk about Roger, poor Roger and why Asriel needed that innocent little boy and his daemon.

Why Asriel needed Roger is actually explained pretty well in the episode. At the end of episode 7, fans were left with a huge sense of dread as Asriel looked at Roger with an almost look of hunger in his eyes.

The finale revealed that Roger was needed so that Asriel could sever him from his daemon to create the energy to open a portal, of sorts, to another world.

Then, the episode ends with Asriel venturing into that portal in order to search for the source of Dust. Lyra, not wanting Asriel to get away with the murder of Roger, goes in after him.

Meanwhile, Will, in our world, finds the window used by Boreal throughout the series and steps across to another world.

It all sets up season 2

The reason for the open-ended cliffhanger ending in His Dark Materials' first season is due to the fact that the story of His Dark Materials is set to continue into a second season which will no doubt answer any lingering questions viewers may have.

His Dark Materials is based on the novel series by Phillip Pullman. The first book in this series, The Northern Lights, ends in exactly the same place as the show but makes no mention of Will throughout.

Will's first introduction in the books actually comes in the second instalment, The Subtle Knife, which gets a mention in the series finale.

The reason for Will's early introduction is to show fans his backstory rather than him just appearing and explaining it to Lyra in a big exposition dump in season 2, it's quite impressive storytelling really and makes for a positive change from the books.

When season 2 is heading our way is another matter, however, as no release date has yet been confirmed. If His Dark Materials is to follow conventional TV schedules though, we should expect His Dark Materials to arrive in roughly within the next 12 months.