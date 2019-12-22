Graeme Souness and Phil Thompson react to contract situation regarding Tottenham duo

Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are set to be out-of-contract at Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

Graeme Souness has claimed that the agents of Tottenham duo Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen will have 'spoken to' other parties regarding what will be on offer for their players at the end of the season.

It has been well-documented that the Tottenham duo are out-of-contract next summer, and former defender, Phil Thompson, thinks that a deal for Eriksen is 'already done'.

Jose Mourinho's arrival has made an impact on the pitch and now it seems off the pitch because Toby Alderweireld, who was recently in the same boat as his out-of-contract teammates, recently penned a new deal at the club, as reported by BBC Sport.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (21/12/2019 12 pm start), Souness thinks trophies is a big factor in the two players signing a new deal, whilst Thompson thinks that, Eriksen, will follow in the same footsteps as Aaron Ramsey and leave on a free transfer.

"They are in the same situation, it's all about how many trophies are we going to win," Souness told Sky Sports. "You can bet their agents have been active in who they have spoken to and what is on offer at the end of the season."

Thompson added: "I think the Eriksen one is already done. I have seen and been through this. The Ramsey one was already done [Arsenal to Juventus] from the summer previously and I think the Eriksen one [is the same] and that's why he's probably not playing all the time.

"Vertonghen at 32, maybe there is something still there which they still could get it. But, to me, once you get into January, they have got their sights set on a free-transfer and they are going to going make millions."

Out of the two players, it could be argued that Vertonghen is the most likely to commit his future to the North London club.

Whilst Vertonghen and Alderweireld have been starting games for Spurs, that hasn't been the case for Eriksen, who was once again on the bench for the clash against Chelsea.

Perhaps regular game time may not persuade the Dane to stay at Spurs, but if he were to leave then Mourinho will have to big shoes to fill in the transfer market. Or will the Portuguese look from within the club and be happy with what he has in the creative third?