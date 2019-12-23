Quick links

German club 'reach agreement' to sign Arsenal's Granit Xhaka - report

Shane Callaghan
(L-R) Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torriera of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.
The Arsenal midfielder might be heading back to Germany in January

(L-R) Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.

It's safe to say that Arsenal fans have never quite taken to Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland international has been an ever-present figure in Arsenal's midfield since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in a £35 million deal in the summer of 2016.

But despite being a favourite among Arsene Wenger - who signed him - and later Unai Emery, the Gunners' supporters have never fallen for him.

And fortunately for them, he might be on borrowed time in North London.

 

According to Fussball Transfers, Hertha Berlin have reached an agreement with the 27-year-old to return to Germany in January.

The Bundesliga side have been linked with Xhaka in recent days and the report adds that Xhaka 'absolutely' wants the transfer.

Xhaka fell foul of Arsenal fans earlier in the season after being booed off the field at the Emirates during Emery's stint.

The Spanish coach, who has since been replaced by Mikel Arteta, stripped Xhaka of the captaincy for allegedly cursing at the Emirates faithful while being substituted.

It's been a difficult season for the Swiss but it looks increasingly likely that it'll be his last, if the rumour from Germany is true.

Solomon March of Brighton and Hove Albion (L) is brought down by Granit Xhaka of Arsenal inside the box which lead to a penalty being awarded during the Premier League match between...

