German club 'reach agreement' to sign Arsenal's Granit Xhaka - report

The Arsenal midfielder might be heading back to Germany in January

It's safe to say that Arsenal fans have never quite taken to Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland international has been an ever-present figure in Arsenal's midfield since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in a £35 million deal in the summer of 2016.

But despite being a favourite among Arsene Wenger - who signed him - and later Unai Emery, the Gunners' supporters have never fallen for him.

And fortunately for them, he might be on borrowed time in North London.

According to Fussball Transfers, Hertha Berlin have reached an agreement with the 27-year-old to return to Germany in January.

The Bundesliga side have been linked with Xhaka in recent days and the report adds that Xhaka 'absolutely' wants the transfer.

Xhaka fell foul of Arsenal fans earlier in the season after being booed off the field at the Emirates during Emery's stint.

The Spanish coach, who has since been replaced by Mikel Arteta, stripped Xhaka of the captaincy for allegedly cursing at the Emirates faithful while being substituted.

It's been a difficult season for the Swiss but it looks increasingly likely that it'll be his last, if the rumour from Germany is true.