Gary Neville praises Chelsea's Tammy Abraham for causing problems for Tottenham man

Tottenham Hotspur have now fallen six points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Gary Neville has lauded the 'outstanding' display of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and claimed that he 'messed' around Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld yesterday.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their London rivals, with Willian netting a brace during the game, as Frank Lampard got one over his former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Alderweireld went into this match having recently signed a new contract and even though Abraham didn't find the back of the net, he did produce a strong display.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (22/12/19 4:30 pm start). Neville was highly impressed with how Abraham played despite not getting on the scoresheet.

"Tammy Abraham he has really got control of that one v one with Alderweireld all afternoon," Neville told Sky Sports. "He hasn't been able to get near him the centre-back. He has messed him around.

"You're just experienced enough to know that when times are bad, your goal record gets thrown at you and if he hasn't got the goals to go with it then he will get some pressure. But his performance and all-round contribution to the team has been outstanding, it really has."

Abraham's game is improving week by week, as his decision to go out on a season-long loan to Aston Villa last season is now paying off.

From Tottenham's perspective, they will be massively disappointed in the chance they missed to close the gap on the top-four and the manner in which they performed against their rivals.

Jose Mourinho's men never really got going in the game, as Heung-Min Son's sending off in the second half just added to Tottenham's problems.