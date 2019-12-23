Gary Neville gives verdict on Serge Aurier's display for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier was at fault for the first goal which Jose Mourinho's side conceded against Chelsea.

Gary Neville has told Super Sunday, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Chelsea, that he thinks Jose Mourinho will be ‘furious’ with Serge Aurier.

Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea yesterday, and Aurier hardly covered himself in glory.

The Ivorian full-back was at his erratic worst, as his mistake put Tottenham on the back foot early on.

Aurier failed to deal with a simple cross field pass, as he miss-directed a header back to Paulo Gazzaniga out for a corner.

Aurier then switched off from the set piece, which allowed Wllian the time to curl home the opening goal.

And Neville thinks that the right-back will have annoyed Mourinho with his failure to focus in a key moment.

“He lacks concentration. He’s turning around looking over his right shoulder, not even watching the play,” Neville said.

“He then sets off late and doesn’t sprint. Willian skips inside him and it’s a brilliant finish, but it was poor and Jose Mourinho will be furious.”

Mourinho has put a great deal of faith in Aurier since taking charge, and the Spurs full-back has improved.

Aurier has played a more advanced role under Mourinho, with the Portuguese boss clearly more keen for him to attack then defend.

However, Aurier has always been very error prone, and it would be a shock if he remained in Spurs’s starting line-up for much longer.

Mourinho is likely to want to sign a right-back in January, and if a new face does come in, Aurier’s place in Tottenham’s line-up could come under serious threat.